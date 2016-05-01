Farmville Residents Gather For Prayer Service

Farmville residents gathered Sunday for a prayer service following the tragic events in Charlottesville. The prayer servic ewas held in downtown Farmville, at the town’s caboose near Main Street Plaza at High Bridge Trail. The event was organized by Farmville Mayor David Whitus and the pastor of Farmville United Methodist Church. One person was killed and several others were wounded when a driver plowed through a protest in downtown Charlottesville Saturday. Two police officers were then killed while helping with the law enforcement response to the protests when a helicopter crashed. No foul play is suspected in the helicopter crash. The violence took place Saturday when hundreds of protesters from a white supremicist group of neo-Nazis and KKK members gathered and fought with counter protesters.