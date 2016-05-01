Victim in Canoe Accident On James River Dies

A deadly boating accident on the James River near Howardsville, near the Buckingham County line. We first told you about the accident yesterday. Now we know the 58 year-old woman involved – has died. Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says the victim, Deborah Stacil, was with another female in a canoe on Tuesday. They were managing swift water oin the river when the canoe got sideways and pushed up against a log. Water started filling the canoe, eventually overturning it and trapping Stacil inside and underneath. Stacil, who was 58 years-old, drowned. Several other people in the canoe party freed the canoe and were able to get to Stacil, but she was not breathing. They performed CPR until rescuers arrived.