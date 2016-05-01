Wrong Way Crash Kills One In Campbell County

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County. The crash happened Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on Route 460 Business, approximately 500 feet east of Route 647. According to a statement from VSP Spokeswoman Corinne Gellar, a 1994 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lane of Route 460 Business and struck head-on an eastbound 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The head-on collision caused both vehicles to spin around in the roadway. The pickup truck ended up spinning off into the median where it finally came to a stop. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, 49 year-old Juan M. Reyes, of Rustburg, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Jeep, 24 year-old Dakota L. Hall, of Forest, Va., suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No word on why Reyes was going the wrong way.