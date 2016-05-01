Changes Coming To Heart Of Virginia Festival

Changes are coming to the 39th annualk Heart of Virginia Festival. It’s scheduled for May 6th and will take place rain or shine. Heart of Virginia Festival Chairman Sam Bowles says the most notable difference is there will be no fireworks this year. Bowles says things went very well last year holding the evening portion at Riverside Park, so that’s what they’ve decided to do for the immediate future. That also keeps everyone in the downtown area instead of having to manage traffic to the airport. The festival is also partnering with the Farmville Jaycees to have alcohol at the evening portion of the event. The festival kicks off with races at Hampden-Sydney College at 8:30 a.m. An art show will be held on High Street near the Longwood University Rotunda. There will also be a children’s area and car show.