Area Students Earn Electric Co-op Scholarships

Four Central Virginia high school seniors have each earned a $1,000 college scholarship awarded by the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC). The 2017 recipients are:

Eva McGehee, a senior at Fluvanna County High School and daughter of William McGehee and Theresa Carroll of Palmyra.

Robert McGill, a senior at Monticello High School and son of Paul and Julia McGill of Keswick.

Colin Coviello, a homeschooled senior and son of Megan and Paul Coviello of Appomattox.

Brandon Womack, a senior at A Beka Academy Homeschool and son of Michael and Christine Womack of Dillwyn.

These students were eligible for consideration because their parents are consumer-members of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Recipients are chosen based on three major criteria: financial need (40 percent), academic achievement (40 percent) and community involvement (20 percent). Applicants must also provide evidence of their acceptance in a post-high school educational institution or program.

This year, the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation is awarding 50 $1,000 Worth Hudson scholarships to students who live in areas served by electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. These grants can be used to pay for tuition, fees and books.

The scholarships are named in honor of Worth Hudson, the Foundation’s first chairman and former chairman of the board of directors of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City, Va. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has awarded 627 scholarships totaling $526,500. The Foundation is funded through tax-deductible donations and bequests from individuals, proceeds from benefit fundraising events and Co-Bank’s Sharing Success Program. It also participates in the Amazon Smile Program.

Founded in 1944, VMDAEC is the trade association for Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and 14 other electric co-ops that serve Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. It is based in Glen Allen, Va. and provides safety and employee training, governmental relations, communications, including the publication of Cooperative Living magazine, and other services to its member cooperatives. For more information on VMDAEC and the scholarship program, visit www.vmdaec.com or www.co-opliving.com.

Headquartered in Lovingston, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric-distribution utility serving over 36,000 meters in 14 counties across central Virginia. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.