Land Near Spring Valley and South Main Up For Sale

You may have noticed some construction activity near the corner of Spring Valley Road and South Main Street in Farmville. That land had been previously owned by Charles R. Shorter, but now it’s being cleared for the potential of retail development. Town Manager Gerald Spates told the Farmville Herald that the landowner is actively looking to get a business to go in there. Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but a for sale sign is posted. Across the street, the new Hilton Hotel is being built. It is due to be open by the end of this year.