WE’RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT A FATAL CRASH FRIDAY NIGHT IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

27-YEAR-OLD LANCE DANDRIDGE OF ARVONIA…KILLED FRIDAY NIGHT IN A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT. SUSAN ROWLAND IS WITH THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE…

(cut-1)

ROWLAND SAYS THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION…IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING…CALL POLICE.