Police Seek Tips In CVS Robbery

Farmville Police are still seeking tips in the attempted robbery that took place at the CVS Pharmacy on South Main Street late Monday. A news release from Farmville PD says the suspect was a black male, approaximately six feet tall, wearing a black mask, a white zippered hooded sweatshirt or fleece, grey pants, black tennis shoes with white trim, and a tan “trapper” style hat with fur on the forehead and large ear flaps. The suspect also had a black backpack. The man walked into the store as it was just about to close for the night and demanded that the clerk open the register. The clerk reported what he thought was a gun in the man’s pocket, but the suspect did not actually threaten the clerk with a weapon. If you know anything, call Farmville Police at 392-3332.