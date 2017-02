Farmville Police Investigating Attempted Robbery at CVS

FARMVILLE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP SOLVING AN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

IT HAPPENED MONDAY NIGHT AROUND 10 O’CLOCK AS THE CVS PHARMACY ON MAIN STREET WAS PREPARING TO CLOSE. THE SUSPECT WALKED UP TO THE COUNTER AND ORDERED THE CLERK TO OPEN THE REGISTER. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE CLERK THOUGHT THEY SAW A GUN AND RAN AWAY. THE MAN WALKED OUT EMPTY-HANDED. THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A BLACK MALE ABOUT 6-FEET TALL. HE WAS WEARING A BLACK MASK, A HOODED SWEATSHIRT, GRAY PANTS, BLACK TENNIS SHOES AND A TAN “TRAPPER” STYLE HAD WITH FUR ON THE FOREHEAD AND EAR FLAPS. HE WAS LAST SEEN RUNNING BETWEEN THE CVS AND PIZZA HUT TOWARDS HILL STREET. IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING…CALL FARMVILLE POLICE.