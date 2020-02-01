Stump Leaves Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce

Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joy Stump has announced her resignation. Her last day will be March 5th. She has accepted a new position as the Community Relations Coordinator at Southside Electric Cooperative.

A replacement has yet to be named. Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairperson Christopher Brochon has said the board has met and created an exploratory committee which will begin the application process next week.

Stump said she is “so proud of the work I’ve done for the Chamber over these past years.” Brochon added, “Whoever comes in behind her is going to have big shoes to fill.”

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce March Membership Lunch will be March 9th at 11:45am at the Woodland Community Center. The Southside Family YMCA will be the featured speaker.