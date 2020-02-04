Farmville Chamber’s February Looking Our Best

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Red Door 104 is the recipient of the February 2020 Looking Our Best award. The long awaited exterior red doors that came all the way from Spain are absolute show-stoppers. We are obsessed with the sweet addition of resident pup Lago, painted on the outside of the building along with a permanent water bowl to show our community’s four-paw hospitality. These are just a few of the thoughtful details that perfect this gallery on Main. We love when our members work hard to make sure the Farmville area is always looking it’s best. Thanks to Audrey Sullivan owner of Red Door 104 for her hard work and fabulous improvements.

Pictured L-R

Wendy Lafferty

Kerry Mossler

Sinclair Brydon

Kerby Moore

Justine Young

Lonnie Calhoun

Kent Sullivan

Chris Brochon (behind Kent)

Audrey Sullivan

Jimmy McDilda

Jen Cox

Tom Robinson

Chelsey White

Joy Stump