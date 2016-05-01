Buckingham Chamber Holds February Meeting

During the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s February 18 meeting, business owners Margaret Stout and Radha Midkiff updated Chamber members about their successes, struggles, business facts, growth and new approaches during the chamber’s first installment of “How’s Business?” for 2020. Midkiff, along with her husband, Dick, own Corner Coffee Junction in Dillwyn and Stout owns Dillwyn Dairy Freeze. “This seasoned business owner and a newcomer to the food and beverage business world offered great insights into their operations and their successes,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “We’re glad they’re in our community and are part of the backbone of our county’s economy.”