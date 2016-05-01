Arrest Made In Double Murder

The latest on a double murder out of Halifax County that reportedly took place on February 8th. Now, a man from Alexandria has been arrested, according to Virginia State Police. Mohammed Aly was taken into custody on February 13th after several days on the run. VSP says troopers responded to the report of a crash on Route 58. That’s where they found a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima stopped in the median. The bodies of 21 year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda and 19 year-old Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin were found laying next to the car. State Police have not said how they connected Aly to the case.