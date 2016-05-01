Authorities Searching For Leads In Dog Abuse Case

Cumberland County authorities are searching for leads in a disturbing animal abuse case. The Farmville Herald reports that a pet Beagle was shot and left for dead at a property on Lewis Road in Cumberland. The beagle survived the ordeal, but will have lifelong injuries after the dog’s owner came home to find it lying in a pool of blood.

Investigators say, because of the dog’s injuries, it appears he may have been pinned or held down while he was shot with birdshot AND buckshot on his underbelly. You can donate to a fundraiser for the dog online at gofundme.com. Just use that website’s search feature to search for “Tucker’s Recovery Farmville.”