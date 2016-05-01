Farmville PD Looking Into Possible Shooting Links

Local police continue investigating a series of events that has caused concern in the community. There have been no arrests as of late Wednesday in connection to a shooting reported this past Friday near Longwood University. Police say they continue to look into the possibility that this incident may be connected to other shooting incidents that took place in December and January. Friday’s event took place on Oak Street near Centra Southside Hospital. Two cars were struck by the bullets, but nobody was injured.

