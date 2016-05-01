PECPS Partners With Piedmont Senior Resources For Fundraiser

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) just announced its newest community partnership with Piedmont Senior Resources. PECPS and Piedmont Senior Resources have already begun their first collaborative

efforts. The FLIGHT SQUAD Basketball Game is a fundraiser to benefit Piedmont Senior Resources and the PECPS After-Prom. FLIGHT SQUAD is a premier exhibition basketball team consisting of former professional athletes and Division I players from U.S. and international teams. They will compete against the Heart of Virginia All Stars, which is comprised of local Prince Edward County celebrities.

The FLIGHT SQUAD game will replace “A Racy Affair,” the Kentucky Derby fundraising event previously held by Piedmont Senior Resources. Proceeds from the event will allow Piedmont Senior Resources to provide valuable assistance to area seniors and enable PECPS students to enjoy safe, fun festivities following their prom. Interested sponsors should contact Justine Young at 434.767.5588 or Jenn Kinne at 315.2100, extension 152.