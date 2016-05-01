SEVENTH CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY TO BEGIN IN MARCH

The Farmville Police Department is again inviting citizens to apply for the Farmville Police Department Citizens Police Academy, which will begin in March 2020. This academy will consist of nine sessions on Thursday nights beginning March 12th and ending May 7th. The classes will start at 6:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.

The goal of the academy is to provide citizens with a general knowledge of the day to day operations of the Farmville Police Department, all in an effort to enhance our abilities to better serve them and the community.

Academy sessions will provide information on topics including hiring and training, uniform operations, special operations, traffic enforcement and radar, criminal law, investigations, forensics, and court room testimony. There will be both classroom lecture sessions and practical exercises. Citizens will also be encouraged to complete a ride along with a Farmville police officer during this academy.

The academy is open to citizens who reside in the Town of Farmville, Prince Edward County, or Cumberland County, citizens who work in the Town of Farmville, or are a member of a civic organization in the Town of Farmville. This academy will be limited to 20 students.

Citizens interested in attending can pick up an application at the police department or by visiting the police department website at www.farmvilleva.com and navigating via the police department tab. The deadline for applications is February 21st, 2020. Applications will be taken on a first come first serve basis. For more information, contact Lieutenant C. W. Moss at the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-2109 or by e-mail at cmoss@farmvilleva.com.