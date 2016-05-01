WFLO WEATHER SUMMARY FOR DECEMBER 2019

December 2019-Farmville Weather summary

Farmville, Virginia- During the month of December Farmville received total of 2.79 inches of rainfall during a month that typically renders 3.30 inches of rain, which leaves us with a monthly rain deficit of .51 inches, according to past weather records kept at WFLO. Our year to date total is 40.05 inches compared to an average year to date total of 42.93 inches, which resulted in a rain deficit of 2.88 inches for the year to date.

Daytime high temperatures averaged 53 degrees while the nighttime average was at 29 degrees.

The highest daytime temperature was 71 degrees recorded on December 31. And, the lowest nighttime temperature was 18 degrees recorded on December 19.

Francis Wood/WFLO

National Weather Cooperative Observer

WFLO AM/FM Radio