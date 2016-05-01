Heart of Virginia Free Clinic To Get Permanent Home

AN anonymous donor has allowed the Heart of Virginia Free CLinic to purchase the old Buffalo Creek Guitar building on East Third Street in Farmville. That means the Free Clinic will finally get a new and permanent home. Pat Payne, executive director of HOVFC said that the clinic has previously rented various buildings, but has had to move often from place to place. The free clinic provides health care for those who often fall through the cracks of the system, like the working poor who have no health incurance. The clinic is staffed completely with volunteers and is now in its tenth year of service.