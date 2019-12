In the spirit of Christmas, and fulfilling its mission in serving the community, the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce has agreed to donate $250.00 to the Yoder Family involved in the tragic accident on Friday. Authorities say all four of the children involved – are home as of yesterday.

Chamber spokesperson Jordan Miles the Third…

Please make checks out to John Yoder and take cash or checks and mail checks to:

Wise Ridge Country Store

34 Wise Ridge Road (on 15 South)

Dillwyn VA 23936