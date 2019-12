The Virginia High School League (VHSL) presents the Stay in the Game Award sponsored by Wells Fargo to Rodney Kane, Athletic Director at Prince Edward County High School. This award is a sportsmanship award presented annually to schools who have zero player or coach ejections for the entire school year. Prince Edward was one of only 59 schools out of 319 VHSL schools to receive the award for the 2018-19 school year. This is the 4th time Prince Edward has received this sportsmanship award.