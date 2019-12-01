Longwood women’s basketball team does tai chi

The serenity of the music and the slow, gentle motions of the participants doing Tai Chi this evening went together.

So it is striking that just minutes before the participants – the Longwood University women’s basketball team – were on the court practicing, cutting hard to the basket, jockeying for position, and pushing to excel.

But was then; this was Tai Chi, led by Lonnie Calhoun. Currently, he teaches Tai Chi at Southside Virginia Family YMCA, at for Piedmont Senior Resources Center, and at the Centra PACE Center.

As far as Calhoun is concerned, Tai Chi has something for everyone.

For those suffering arthritis or just looking for low-impact exercise, Tai Chi can offer a litany of benefits, including increased strength and flexibility, decreased pain in joints, decreased stress, and help reducing high blood pressure, and improving balance.

“Tai Chi helps with bone density – one of the things you’re going to really want when you get to my age,” he told the women.

For athletes, it brings all those benefits, and more: the ability to deal with performance stress and focus without developing tunnel vision.

“For athletes, the meditation part is really the key – getting in the zone,” Calhoun said.

Athletes such as multi-National Football League Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, National Basketball Association champion LeBron James, and professional tennis player Novak Djokovic “are doing something to stay focused,” he noted

Thus, for 45 minutes the basketball team lies on the floor, stretch and extends their bodies and arms, breathes in and out expanding their arms in the air accordingly, and step heel to toe – “little toe, big toe.” At one point, they massage the fingers and the joints of their hands, and pat their arms down.

“What I try to do it break up any pockets of energy congestion,” Calhoun said.

The slow, flowing motions may seem easy, but that’s the point. Noted Calhoun to the players: athletics is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical.

“Tai Chi is the mental – to give you the ability to control your thoughts and your emotions and to give you the ability to improve your performance,” he noted. For these athletes, Calhoun said, there is the additional stress of being students.

In fact, at one point he asked the women just what they do for stress release. A litany of activities came back: sleep, eat, play music and apply a face mask.

“Anybody do meditation?” Calhoun asked. “Anybody do yoga?”

Only one hand went up.

While only their second session, some of the players had been looking forward to it.

Tra’Dayja Smith, a junior from Madisonville, Texas, said Tai Chi does put them in another mindset. “I never did it before,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect.”

Mallory Odell, a junior from Richmond, said it does help them exercise their minds. She said Tai Chi is an exercise they can do alone, but she enjoys it as a team activity.

And Dayna Rouse, a senior from Pittsburgh, Pa., said she appreciates that Coach Rebecca Tillett makes a point to expose them to different things. “It shows they care about things other than basketball,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tillett said she took Tai Chi while in college in the late 1990s, and had long looked to get back into it. “It really has stayed with me,” she said. She said she has no doubt it helps reduce stress.