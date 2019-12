The new admissions building at Longwood University is now open. According to a statement freom Longwood said that the building offers stunning views of Longwood’s famous rotunda. Radcliff Hall was also recently dedicated in honor of Marianne Radcliff, whose tireless work and advocacy led to investments in the campus. Radcliff is a 1992 graduate of Longwood and, according to President Taylor Reveley the Fourth, has manifested the spirit of Longwood for so many years.