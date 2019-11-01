FARMVILLE LIONS CLUB HOSTS VISION SCREENING AT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

On Monday, November 18, Farmville Lions Club offered vision screenings for students at Prince Edward County Elementary School (PECES).

Thanks to the generosity of the club, over 200 students received screenings. PECES already provides vision screenings for kindergarten and third-grade students; however, the Lions supplemented this care by providing services for Pre-K, first-, second-, and fourth-grade students. The Lions also offered to fund care for children referred to doctors for further screening.



Founded locally in 1923, Farmville Lions Club raises money for vision and hearing care at local, state, and international levels. Funded projects include supporting a corneal transplant and eye research facility, providing leader dogs for those with visual impairments, and partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build more intuitive homes for people with disabilities. The group also collects and recycles used glasses.

Pictured is Cindy Cave, Adam Reams, Kim Boswell, and Lisa Cortazar

Prince Edward County Public Schools values its community partners like Lions Club. Through these partnerships, faculty, staff, students, and families receive quality assistance from caring community members. Partners’ support is critical to the overall success of Prince Edward County.