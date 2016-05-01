United Way Fundraising Goal

The United Way of Prince Edward County has already raised over $26,000 toward its $65,000 goal. Members of the United Way board of director’s posed with the second of five stars tracking their fundraising on the board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust. Standing left to right are: Jennifer Kinne, Sherre Atkins, Kerry Mossler, Jamie C. Ruff, Rucker Snead, Lisa Shepherd, Rhonda Arnold, Bruce Davis, and Chris Prengaman. The United Way will provide funding for 24 community groups in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The United Way has already undertaken a number of fundraisers, including in late October when Centra Southside Community Hospital hosted a bake sale that raised $752, and a stew sale earlier this month that netted almost $600. Hundreds of letters soliciting donations from area residents have also been mailed out. Through the years, the letter campaign has been one of the United Way’s cornerstone fundraisers. Meanwhile, the group is making plans for the 3rd Annual Great Duck Derby, which will be held May 1, 2020, in conjunction with the Heart of Virginia Festival and Live at Riverside presented by the Farmville Jaycees. Nearly 94 percent of the money the group raises goes to its partners, and the United Way helps fund a litany of local causes. “Take your pick,” Board member Rhonda Arnold said. “To name a few, we have helped to provide safe haven to victims of domestic violence; sponsored horse riding lessons and equestrian activities for youths with physical, emotional or learning challenges; supported camp activities for youths with hearing challenges; supported and promoted literacy to Southside Virginia youths; supported primary medical care for local uninsured individuals; supported nutritional and educational programs to area seniors; supported local food pantry for those without resources to obtain adequate amounts and types of foods.”