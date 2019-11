New York Times best-selling author Beth Macy will be at Longwood in January to deliver a President’s Lecture Series talk. Her latest book, Dopesick, is the award-winning story of how the nation’s opioid crisis took root, based on her 30 years of reporting in southwest Virginia communities. She will be on campus on January 23.

