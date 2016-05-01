Lunenburg County Fatal Crash

Virginia State Polcie troopers are looking into a deadly crash un Lunenburg County. A statement from VSP spokesperson Corinee Geller says that the crash happened on Saturday at about 11am on Route 138, about a mile north of Route 660. A 2010 Honda CRV wasd reportedly traveling on Route 138 when it ran off the right side of the pavement, struck a ditch, and the flipped over. The driver, 80 year-old Janie Ali, of South Hill, was thrown from the vehicle and killed. The statement says Ali was not wearing a seat belt.