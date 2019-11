The mission of the Prince Edward County Christmas Mother is to serve children under eighteen years old and 18 year old children still in high school or completing a high school curriculum through providing toys, books and other gift items during the winter holiday season. Prince Edward Christmas Mother is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2016. Anyone interested in giving to or volunteering for Prince Edward Christmas Mother can visit: https://www.pechristmasmother.com/.