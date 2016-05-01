Area Election Results

Prince Edward County election results. Wesley Reed appears to have lost his re-election bid for sheriff. In a very close race, the unofficial results show Tony Epps with 50.5 percent of the vote and Reed with 49.3 percent. Epps beat Reed by just 67 votes unofficially.

For PEC school board district 2: Doug Farley beat Tetriss Hicks. All the other school board races were unopposed. For the PEC board of supervisors challenged contests: just one race here… In the Lockett District, Bobby Jones defeated Kenneth Jackson 69 percent to 29 percent.

Buckingham County results: Board of supervisors – District 1, Bobby Jones defeated two challengers in Buster Martin and Robert Scarbrough. In DIstrict 3, Don Matthews beat David Wade Ball and Esau Dean. In District 4, Thomas Jordan Miles has unseated incumbent E. Morgan Dunnavent 66 percent to 33 percent.

Cumberland County: District 1 board of supervisors… Brian Stanley defeated Audi Lacks. District 2, Ron Tavernier defeated Lloyd Banks Junior. District 4, Gene Brooks defeated Bill Bruce. District 5, Robert Saunders defeated Parker Wheeler.