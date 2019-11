The Center for Rhetoric and Communication at Hampden-Sydney College is pretty amazing. The building used to house the Tiger Inn and the face-lift is unbelievable. This is why they were awarded the October Looking Our Best award from the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce!

Pictured:

Seated: Kerry Mossler, Thomas Puri, Jacob Euteneuer, Claire Deal

Second row: Sinclair Bry, Rucker Snead, Linda Cheyne, Sue Carter, Larry Stimpert

Back row: Ken Copeland, Cameron Patterson, Emmett Buckley, Nicholas Nace