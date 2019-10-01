PSR Makes Presentation

Justine Young, CEO of Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging, and Thomas Jordan Miles III, Director of Nutrition and Transportation for PSR, recently presented at regional and national conferences pertaining to care and advocacy for older adults and senior nutrition. Miles presented in Dallas, Texas during the Meals on Wheels of America Conference. He discussed advocating for seniors and empowering them with information on issues on the local, state and federal levels, and the importance of how and why older adults vote. Justine Young, CEO of Piedmont Senior Resources and Dr. Carlin Rafie from VA Tech were honored to be requested presenters at the Southeastern Area Agencies on Aging Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on September 10, 2019. The presentation “United We Stand, Aligning Area Agencies on Aging, Health Care Systems, and Co-operative Extension Services” is based on the model created between PSR, Centra Health, and Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Services. ” The model is designed to show how these three organization can leverage their strengths and funding to combat regional diabetes in the most effective manner.

