PECPS Receives $25,000 Gemini Grant

To commence its partnership with PECPS, Gemini, Inc. donated $25,000 to benefit the school division’s Robotics Program and Robotics Team, with a commitment to continue the partnership with an annual $10,000 donation in future years.

Founded in 1963, Gemini is a family-owned company who manufactures signage letters, logos, and plaques. The company has 20 plants throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico; however, it remains well-known throughout the industrial world for its small-town values and individualized customer service.

In addition to its generous grant for PECPS, Gemini is philanthropically active with other causes. To name a few per its website, Gemini has endowment funds for University of Minnesota and University of Cincinnati, offers full-ride scholarships for students in STEM careers, and donates to The Mayo Clinic to ensure accessible healthcare for rural Americans. Gemini’s grant for PECPS Robotics is just one of many efforts to help communities throughout the United States.

On Friday, October 11, Phil Jacobson (Vice President of Human Resources) and Tom Toland (Director of Engineering) from Gemini’s Minnesota home office flew to Virginia to join Curtis Newcomb (Farmville Plant Manager) in presenting the check to PECPS. Gemini has expressed a desire to work closely and committedly with students through mentoring, facility tours, and other educational and professional efforts. PECPS students, faculty, and staff are eager to see what this community partnership will bring for both the school and the company.