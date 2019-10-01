October Business of the Month by the Buckingham Chamber

Central Virginia Community Health Services (CVCHS) has been named the October Business of the Month by the Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce.

“The Health Center and CVCHS employs many of our county residents and takes care of our family and neighbors,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “The Chamber is proud to recognize the system, the centers, its staff and all their clients for a job well done.”

Pictured are, from left, David Christian, Tracy Washington, Salonge Crenshaw, Kathy Tillett, CW Whindleton, Thomas Jordan Miles III, Dr. Randall Bashore, and Tammy Baird.