Students Win FFA Jackets

The ACHS FFA chapter has continued its biennial initiative, “Blue Jackets, Gold Standards.” All students in the Foundations of Agriculture courses at Appomattox County High School were eligible to participate. Participants took a test on FFA history, leadership principles, and parliamentary procedures. Students with the best scores were invited to write an essay on the value of the FFA Jacket. The winning essay from each class period was selected for a free FFA jacket, sponsored by the FFA.

Lanie Midkiff was the winner of a new FFA jacket and scarf. Midkiff is a sophomore at ACHS, and in her essay, she wrote about opportunities that owning her own jacket would afford her.

Midkiff wrote, “Growing up with multiple farms in my family, I have always been around and helped out with animals. Owning this jacket will allow me to showcase my passion for the animal industry. My FFA goals include wearing this jacket with pride, demonstrating my love for our FFA chapter, and furthering my agricultural education experience.”

Sara Conner was the second winner of a new FFA jacket and scarf. She is a freshman at ACHS. She described her desire to live up to the legacy of FFA membership.

She penned, “I’ve seen others, including my own father, wear the jacket, and I want to uphold the legacy that has been passed down from generations before me. I will be the first woman in my family to have a blue jacket. I’ve seen pictures of my dad in his FFA jacket. I want to serve as a leader and take pride in my FFA accomplishments like he did.”

Lastly, ACHS freshman Lillian Howald won a new FFA jacket and scarf. In her essay, Howald wrote, “As long as I can remember, farming has always been a way of life for me. It would be fulfilling to have my own FFA jacket to symbolize my hard work on the farm.”

The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Lanie Midkiff receives a free FFA Jacket from FFA Advisor, Hannah Simpson, by participating in the ACHS FFA Blue Jackets, Gold Standards Program.

Sara Conner receives a free FFA Jacket from FFA Advisor, Ed McCann, by participating in the ACHS FFA Blue Jackets, Gold Standards Program.

Lillian Howald receives a free FFA Jacket from FFA Advisor, Hannah Simpson, by participating in the ACHS FFA Blue Jackets, Gold Standards Program.