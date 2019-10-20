Helton House Opens New Day Support Program

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce attended Helton House’s new Life Strides II Day Support Center Grand Opening. The Life Strides II Day Support Center is located at 1713 West Third Street in Farmville. This support program will provide skill-building support for the improvement of self-advocacy, self and environmental awareness, socialization, community integration, behavior modification, daily living skills and much more. We are excited to welcome this new facility to Farmville

