Helton House Opens New Day Support Program

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce attended Helton House’s new Life Strides II Day Support Center Grand Opening. The Life Strides II Day Support Center is located at 1713 West Third Street in Farmville. This support program will provide skill-building support for the improvement of self-advocacy, self and environmental awareness, socialization, community integration, behavior modification, daily living skills and much more. We are excited to welcome this new facility to Farmville
Pictured L-R:
LeeAnne Harris
Markeem Trent
Tomeka White
Setear Brown
Richard King
Keemeitra Green
Joshana Scott
Katie Lewis
Latasha Lyle
Devin Swann
Haven Langhorn
Ashley Lawson
Kris Drew
Norma Rickmond
Heather Lofton
Chanda Mack
Michael Helton
Lisa Harris
Joy Stump
Kaiden Helton
Kerry Mossler
Hood Frazier
Anne Tyler Paulek
Evan Helton
Frank Harrison
Amy Helton
Jordan Helton