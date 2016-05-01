MAGNET RECOGNITION PROGRAM SITE VISIT

Centra Southside Community Hospital has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services.
- Patients, family members, staff, and interested parties who would like to provide comments are encouraged to do so. Anyone may send comments via e-mail and direct mail. All comments received by phone must be followed up in writing to the Magnet Program Office.
- Your comments must be received by the Magnet Program Office by October 24, 2019.
NOTE: All comments are CONFIDENTIAL and are not shared with the health care organization. Comments may be anonymous, but they must be sent in writing to the Magnet Program Office.
Address: American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)
Magnet Recognition Program Office
8515 Georgia Avenue, Suite 400
Silver Spring, MD 20910-3492
E-Mail: magnet@ana.org
Phone: 866-588-3301 (toll free)
