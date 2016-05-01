Drone Used For Suspected Contraband Drop Found Near Buckingham Prison

An interesting case of prison smuggling out of Buckingham. A woman from Pineville, North Carolina, outside Charlotte, is being investigated for suspicion of coordinating a drone drop to her husband at the prison in Buckingham County. A TV station in Charlotte reports that they filed an open records request for a search warrant that showed a sheriff’s deputy discovered a crashed drone alongside a rural highway. Authorities used the drone’s flight records to track the machine all the way back to the woman’s apartment in Pineville. Attached to the drone was a package wrapped in camouflged duct tape. Inside the package was marijuana, cocaine and a cell phone. As drones become more accessible to the public and easier to fly, prison officials across the country say they’ve seen an uptick in efforts to use drones to drop contraband across prison fences.