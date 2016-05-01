H-SC To get $30M Windfall

Hampden Sydeny College is due to get a 30 million dollar windfall from the Stanley F. Pauley Foundation. A statement form the college says that the gift will be the largest in the school’s history and will support the construction of a new, state-of-the-art science facility. Pauley is the chairman and CEO of a large producer of polyurethane materials called Carpenter COmpany. Carpenter COmpany was founded by E. Rhodes Carpenter, who was a graduate of H-SC in 1929. Pauley is also a past member of the Hampden-Sydney Board of Trustees.