In year one under head coach Griff Aldrich, Longwood used its non-conference schedule to set the tone for a breakout 2018-19 season that included a historic postseason bid and the second-most wins of the program’s 15-year Division I era.



In the follow-up to that coming-out party, the new-look Lancers will navigate a 13-game non-conference schedule in 2019-20 that sends them to six states, including a two-game trip to California, and renews regional rivalries against Atlantic 10 foes George Mason and George Washington.



As part of that slate, the Lancers will host five home games in Willett Hall, including the season opener against Marymount (Nov. 5), a three-game homestand against Maryland Eastern Shore (Nov. 12), Saint Francis-Brooklyn (Nov. 14) and Randolph (Nov. 15), and a winter break showdown against The Citadel on Nov. 19.



Those five home matchups will be part of a 14-game home schedule in Willett Hall, which will also feature nine Big South bouts that will be announced in the conference’s planned league schedule release later this week. Season tickets for Longwood’s 2019-20 home slate will be available in the first week of September.



“I am excited about this year’s non-conference schedule as it will provide our team with a varied set of challenges that should prepare us well for the Big South Conference season,” said Aldrich, whose 2018-19 Lancers went 11-6 against non-conference foes, including a first-round win over Conference USA powerhouse Southern Miss in the College Basketball Invitational and a near-upset of DePaul in the tournament’s quarterfinals.



“Strong competition, significant travel requirements and a heavy road schedule will allow our players to be challenged throughout the early portion of our season. I am also excited to once again enjoy an extended trip to a desirable location this year – California – as that will also allow our players a great opportunity to bond and grow as a team.”



Along with the road trips to the A-10’s George Mason (Nov. 8) and George Washington (Dec. 28), the Lancers will face teams from the Atlantic Sun, Big West, Mid-American Conference, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Northeast Conference, Southern Conference and West Coast Conference. The road-heavy schedule features six consecutive road games from Nov. 18 through Dec. 15, during which the Lancers will travel to Northern Illinois (Nov. 18), UC Riverside (Nov. 26), Pacific (Nov. 29), North Carolina A&T (Dec. 4), Morgan State (Dec. 7) and Stetson (Dec. 15).



The back-to-back-to-back road trips to Northern Illinois, UC Riverside and Pacific, as well as the Nov. 15 home game against Randolph, will be part of the 2019 Collegiate Hoops Roadshow and will present Longwood with three straight series-opening games against the Huskies, Highlanders and Tigers. Meanwhile, the showdowns at George Mason and George Washington will renew a pair of local rivalries, as Longwood has not squared off against George Mason since the 2015-16 season and George Washington since 2014-15.



Beyond those series firsts and renewals, Longwood will also face rematches of four Longwood victories from 2018-19, as the Lancers square off for a second straight year against The Citadel, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Randolph and Stetson. Longwood went 4-0 against that cohort last season, including the high-scoring late-December showdown at The Citadel where the Lancers outgunned the Bulldogs 110-94 to secure their milestone 10th win of the 2018-19 season.



Longwood returns plenty of firepower from its 2018-19 roster, including its top six leading scorers in seniors Shabooty Phillips (14.0 ppg.), Jaylon Wilson (11.0), JaShaun Smith (10.6) and Sean Flood (6.2), junior Jordan Cintron (5.9) and redshirt sophomore Juan Munoz (5.8). Those six, along with returning 6-10, 225-pound forward Abraham Deng, provide the veteran core for a Lancer squad that also welcomed an eight-man recruiting class.



The 18-game Big South schedule that makes up the remainder of Longwood’s 2019-20 regular season schedule will be announced this Thursday, Aug. 22, by the Big South Conference.



2019-20 Longwood Men’s Basketball Schedule

Day Date Opponent Location Tuesday Nov. 05 Marymount Farmville, Va. Friday Nov. 08 at George Mason Fairfax, Va. Tuesday Nov. 12 UMES Farmville, Va. Thursday Nov. 14 St. Francis (Brooklyn) Farmville, Va. Friday Nov. 15 Randolph Farmville, Va. Monday Nov. 18 at Northern Illinois DeKalb, Ill. Tuesday Nov. 26 at UC Riverside Riverside, Calif. Friday Nov. 29 at Pacific Stockton, Calif. Wednesday Dec. 04 at North Carolina A&T Greensboro, N.C. Saturday Dec. 07 at Morgan State Baltimore, Md. Sunday Dec. 15 at Stetson DeLand, Fla. Thursday Dec. 19 The Citadel Farmville, Va. Saturday Dec. 28 at George Washington Washington, D.C.

*Game times not yet available *Home games in bold



