Buckingham County Boy Killed In Route 15 Crash

We begin in Buckingham County, wehere Virginia State Troopers are investigating a tragic crash. It actually happened on August 11th at about 3:30 in the morning on Route 15 near Route 672, just north of the Arvonia community. A statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller says a 2007 Chevy Uplander was headed west onf 672 when it collided with a northbound Ford Escape on Route 15. The impact of the crash caused the Uplander to run off the left side of the intersection, strike an embankment and tree, then into a nearby building. The driver of the Chevy, 52 year-old Charles Elliott, of New Canton, Virginia, was slightly injured, but his passenger, a 16 year-old boy from Buckingham County – died. The boy’s name is not being released.