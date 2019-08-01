Chamber Awards August “Looking Our Best”

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce is please to announce the recipient of the August Looking Our Best award! Congratulations to Caryn Kayton and The Salem Chapel and Event Venue located at 327 Rice’s Depot Road in Rice. What a beautiful transformation!

Pictured: Anne Tyler Paulek, Joy Stump, Kerry Mossler, Emily Perkins, Kate Eggleston, Brandon Hennessey, Caryn Kayton, Jennifer Newcomb, Glenwood McAllister, Joanna Simpson, Jen Dempsey, Dinna Sloman , Chanda Mack, Chris Metts, Chris Brochon, and Barbara Eanes