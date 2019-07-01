Centra Medical Group Urology Welcomes Richmond Owusu, MD

Dr. Owusu is the newest addition to the Centra Medical Group family, practicing at the Urology Center at Centra Southside Community Hospital.

Dr. Owusu earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Chemistry from Princeton University. He completed his clinical research training program at Duke University. His medical degree was also completed at Duke University. His residency was at the University of California in San Diego.

Dr. Owusu has given seventeen national conference presentations and seven research abstracts. He has been awarded many honors and scholarships, including the Bristol-Myers Squibb Discovery Chemistry Scholar award, Princeton University Dean’s Research award, and Johns Hopkins Hospital/Harriet Lane Clinic Research Scholar award, just to name a few. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the American Urologic Association, and the American Medical Association.

His main hobby is soccer, and he was the organizer of Princeton Special Olympics Soccer Academy, served as captain of the Princeton Chemistry intramural soccer team and co-captain of the DukeMed intramural soccer.

Dr. Owusu is taking new patients starting September 1 at his office at Centra Southside Community Hospital on 800 Oak Street. Please call 434-315-2913, beginning August 1, to make an appointment.

Please welcome Dr. Owusu and his wife to our community.