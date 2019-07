The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was excited to award Pino’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Farmville with the Looking Our Best award for July.

Pictured L-R: Alexis Dickerson, Patsy Churchill ,Matias Delcid, Christal Burley, Cristian Musso, Teresa Bates, Marilena Lentini, Antonio Musso, Kenny Najera, Joy Stump, Ilsa Loeser, SinClair Brydon, Chris Brochon, Sharron Harrup, and Anne Tyler Paulek.