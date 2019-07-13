MECHANICSVILLE MAN WINS T-H MARINE FLW BASS FISHING TOURNAMENT

Boater Bryan Elrod of Mechanicsville, Virginia, won Saturday’s T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Piedmont Division tournament on the James River after catching five bass weighing 16 pounds, 10 ounces. For his efforts, Elrod took home $3,637.

Elrod said he fished on the lower end of the James River.

“I probably fished 8 to 10 different places during the day – all shallow to mid-depth wood in 4 to 6 feet of water,” said Elrod, who earned his fourth win BFL competition – third on the James River. “It’s about a 30 minute run down there [from takeoff] and, for the most part, the areas were within a few miles of each other.

“I targeted crabs on wood, which is what they were feeding on,” continued Elrod. “I was just running the tide, trying to stay with the low water and flipping wood. I did that for as long as we could but by the end of the day the water was high.”

Elrod said his limit came on a Texas-rigged 3½-inch green pumpkin-colored Zoom Ultra Vibe Speed Craw. He said he caught 10 keepers throughout the tournament.

“I have a lot of local knowledge, and I know which pieces of wood can be more productive than others,” said Elrod.

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:

1st: Bryan Elrod, Mechanicsville, Va., five bass, 16-10, $3,637

2nd: Austin Burton, Hopewell, Va., five bass, 15-0, $1,868

3rd: Mike Cherry, Hampton, Va., four bass, 14-12, $1,622

4th: Derik Hudson, Concord, Va., five bass, 14-9, $1,029

5th: Rick Tilley, Moneta, Va., five bass, 13-7, $667

6th: Michael Belter, Reidsville, N.C., five bass, 13-2, $762

7th: Chris Baldwin, Lexington, N.C., five bass, 12-13, $556

8th: Otto Hecht, Sneads Ferry, N.C., five bass, 12-11, $501

9th: Derek Brown, Charlottesville, Va., five bass, 12-1, $445

10th: Chris Brummett, Lynch Station, Va., five bass, 11-12, $389

Complete results can be found at FLWFishing.com.

Cherry caught a 7-pound, 3-ounce bass – the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division – and earned the day’s Boater Big Bass award of $410.



The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, and is hosted by Visit Anderson. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.