Cumberland County Names New Administrator

Cumberland COunty has named a new county administrator. Don Unmussig begins his new duties today. Unmussig was appoiointed unanimously by the county board of supervisors during their Thursday meeting last week. He has been a resident of Powhatan County and reportedly brings a wealth of experience in local government, according to a statement from the board of supervisors. Unmussig also served thirty years in the Virginia National Guard and worked in state government for the Virginia Department of Forestry and department of general services, as well as motor vehicles. Unmussig succeeds Vivian Seay Giles who is retiring.