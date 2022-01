Due to the impending weather and the large chance of icy conditions Saturday: the WFLO yard sale will be held on Monday, January 24th from 10am until 4pm at the station.

If you can not make the sale, please call the station to arrange a time between the 25th and the 27th to come. (434-392-4195).

Chris will be at the station until 1pm today (Saturday) if have already made plans to come.