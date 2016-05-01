Piedmont Health District Offers More Opportunities to Get Your Free COVID-19 Vaccination, Booster

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting three additional vaccination clinics to make it easy for everyone to get their free COVID-19 vaccination or booster. Please note that these are outside events so come prepared for the weather.

· Monday, Jan. 3 from 1-4 p.m. in the parking lot at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium, 2750 Layne St. in Farmville

· Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 2-5 p.m. in the parking lot area at the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, 318 Church St. in Blackstone

· Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 3-6 p.m. in the gravel parking lot area at Victoria Railroad Park, 1403 Firehouse Road in Victoria, directly behind the Victoria Fire & Rescue building

The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time. If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 16 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.

The experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be very similar to the experience of getting routine vaccines. Parents can check out these tips on talking to their child about what to expect. For more about vaccinating children and teens, parents can visit the CDC website. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions on VDH’s website and CDC’s website.