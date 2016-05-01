VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Prince Edward County

At 3:13 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 25), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Prince Edward Hwy. (Route 460) just west of Milford Ln.

A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling east on Prince Edward Hwy. when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver, Wayne A. Alegre, 64, of Pamplin, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger, Bridget R. Alegre, 43, was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.