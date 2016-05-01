Rural Broadband To Expand Further In VA

State grants announed by the Governor will push Virginia 90 percent toward its gial of achieving universal access to broadband and high-speed internet, placing Virginia on track to being one of the first states to successfully chart a path to universal access to broadband. Firefly Broadband was chosen as the recipient of a grant to build and carry broadband to an additional 36-thousand unserved locations across Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Powhatan COunties. The project was supported by CSX through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *