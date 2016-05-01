Rural Broadband To Expand Further In VA

State grants announed by the Governor will push Virginia 90 percent toward its gial of achieving universal access to broadband and high-speed internet, placing Virginia on track to being one of the first states to successfully chart a path to universal access to broadband. Firefly Broadband was chosen as the recipient of a grant to build and carry broadband to an additional 36-thousand unserved locations across Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Powhatan COunties. The project was supported by CSX through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.