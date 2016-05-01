Buckingham Groups Propose Ordinance Against Mining

The Friends of Buckingham and the Virginia COmmunity Rights Network atre jointly proposing an new law that would claim a local right to make decisions to protect their local communities. The law would also protect communities from the toxic trespass of industrial metallic mining. Harvey SHelteron, a Deacon of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Buckingham COunty, is quoted in a press release as saying gold mining would change the character of the community and pollute the clean water and environment. He says the ordinance is essential to protecting people and communitty.